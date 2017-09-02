Stanton Hits 52nd Homer As Marlins Top Phillies 10-9

BREAKING: Police Charge Man With Murder Of Missing Temple University Student 

MIAMI (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit his major league-leading 52nd home run, and the Miami Marlins beat the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Saturday night.

Marcell Ozuna also connected and drove in four runs and pinch hitter Derek Dietrich belted a three-run shot as the Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak.

Stanton’s estimated 445-foot drive against Aaron Nola in the first bounced off the wall in front of the walkway above center field. The homer snapped a 1-for-17 slump for the All-Star slugger.

Christian Yelich then singled and scored on Ozuna’s 32nd homer, lifting Miami a 3-0 lead. Ozuna drove Nola’s pitch into the seats in left field.

