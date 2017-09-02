Bucks County Man Charged With Assaulting Elderly Man

SOLEBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Police have arrested and charged a man with assaulting an elderly man in Bucks County.
It happened around 10 a.m. Friday in the 6200 block of Lower Mountain Road in Solebury Township.
Police say 24-year-old Christopher Scott Evans assaulted an 89-year-old man and then took off in a gold Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck.
Police in Buckingham Township quickly located the vehicle and attempted to pull Evans over along Route 263, but Evans sped off. Police say they were forced to abandon their pursuit for the safety of other drivers.
Authorities say they received a tip call a short time later about a reckless driver in the area of Route 611 and Street Road in Warrington Township. That’s where police say they finally caught up with Evans and took him into custody.
The elderly victim was taken to St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne and treated for serious injuries.
Evans was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangering another person, fleeing and eluding police, as well as numerous other traffic violations.
He was being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility on $500,000.00 bail.