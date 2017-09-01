NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Woolwich Township Police Seeking Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS)—Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect.

The Woolwich Township Police Department released surveillance video on Facebook of a man breaking into the home.

In the video you can see the family dog barking at the intruder as he tries to make his way upstairs.

At one point in the video the suspect throws an object at the animal in an attempt to silence the dog.

If you have any tips, please contact the detective unit at 856-467-1667 x1224.

Police have not provide further information on the burglary.

