Iridescent Lobster Caught Off Maine Coast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A fisherman in Maine captured a rare looking iridescent lobster that may have some doing a double take.

This almost albino looking creature was caught by Alex Todd Chebeague Island, Maine.

The photo was shared on Facebook by The Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association.

“A normal lobster gets its color by mixing yellow, blue, and red protein pigments. Through different genetic mutations you can get a blue, yellow, or red (uncooked) lobster. You can also get strange mixtures of those colors as well,” said the Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association.

The organization says they believe the lobster probably has a genetic condition called Leucism.

While albinism is a total loss of pigment, leucism is a partial loss of pigmentation, resulting in white, pale, or patchy coloration.

“This is why you can still see some hints of blue on the shell and color on the eyes,” the post read.

Albino lobsters are about one in 100 million.

Robert Bayer, the executive director of the University of Maine’s Lobster Institute, tells Bangordailynews.com that an albino lobster tastes the same as other lobsters.

“Even without butter, they likely don’t taste any different,” he says.

According to Bayer, the albino lobsters would remain white even when cooked.