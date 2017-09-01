Summer Salutations At The Shore

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (CBS) — It’s the beginning of the end — the start of the unofficial last weekend of summer at the Jersey Shore.
Early risers got up to greet the dawn of the final weekend of summer.
“Yeah, it’s a little depressing. It’s all ending. Summer went really quick, but we enjoyed it. It was a great month. We love coming here,” said one beachgoer.
Overall the weather looks good for the weekend with the exception of Saturday when remnants of tropical storm Harvey arrive. Ocean lovers may face some rough surface according to Sea Isle City Beach Patrol Captain Renny Steele.
“In August the swell is bigger, we have more water coming in so there are riptides that are a little stronger than they would be earlier in the season. Plus with the swells coming in you get a little bit more short break. The waves are bigger,” said Steele.
You’ll also find fewer lifeguards around this weekend because many of them have gone back to school.