Police: 5 Students Break Into, Vandalize Rival High School’s Campus

ABSECON, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities say at least five students vandalized a rival high school’s campus early morning Friday in Atlantic County.
The incident happened at 12:30 a.m., when police say five juveniles broke into locked sections of the Holy Spirit High School in Absecon, New Jersey.
“They proceeded to vandalize various areas of the school including the gym and football stadium. Vandalism included spray painting lewd images and words onto HSHS logos and imagery and breaking several windows,” police said in a Facebook post.
Police say the suspects were leaving a house party in Absecon before they vandalized the school.
The juveniles are facing burglary and criminal mischief offenses.
Anyone with further info is urged to contact our police department at (609)641-0667.