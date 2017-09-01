Dover Police Announce Death of Distinguished Corporal

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Dover Police Department announced the death of one of its highly decorated members.
Corporal Thomas Hannon, 42, died early Friday morning at Christiana Hospital. Dover police say he succumbed to “medical complications, stemming from a leg injury he suffered in the line of duty in 2012.”
Hannon served the force at Dover PD since 2005. According to Dover PD, he received numerous awards during his tenure, highlighted by saving awards in 2008 when he helped save a woman who stopped breathing, and in 2009 when he rescued a woman from a burning building.
Hannon also served various capacities in the department, including patrol, the Quality of Life Unit, the TAC section of Drugs, Vice and Organized Crime, and he was a K-9 officer.
Chief Marvin Mailey said the following about Hammon:
“Corporal Thomas Hannon was a big part of the Dover Police Department family. His larger than life personality, sense of humor, and his unwavering commitment to the citizens of Dover will be greatly missed by all. We lost an excellent police officer, friend and, brother today. Corporal Hannon’s family lost an even better husband, father, son, and brother as well. Our thoughts continue to be with them at this time, and we are committed to keeping Corporal Thomas Hannon’s memory alive and supporting the entire Hannon family during this tragic time.”, Chief Marvin Mailey said in a prepared statement.