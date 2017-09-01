Gov. Carney Releases Final Report On Deadly Prison Riot In Delaware

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) — On Friday, Delaware Governor John Carney released the final report of the Independent Review into the Smyrna prison standoff on February 1 at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center.

After a group of inmates from the C-Building took control of the prison and took hostages, one corrections sergeant died and two officers were injured.

The report found the prison was “critically understaffed” and that low morale, hostile management, and distrust between officers and inmates led to tensions that erupted into the tragic events on February 1.

It also suggested “overdue changes” to the state Department of Corrections, such as increasing the starting salary for corrections officers and creating a culture of rehabilitation and positive rewards instead of punishment.

The report outlined the shortfalls of the prison, including unsettling details about the lack of security cameras, masked officers shaking down cells for contraband, and mandatory overtime requirements contributing to burnout.

Some officers regularly reported clocking 80 hours of overtime in a two-week pay period — on top of the standard 80 hours.

The Governor included $16 million dollars in the fiscal year budget to increase salaries for corrections officers and also included funds to hire 50 more.

“This much is clear: we have systemic issues within our correctional system that must be addressed, and we are committed to addressing them. We’ve already made progress, but there is more work ahead of us. In the coming days, we will review these final recommendations in more detail. And we will take appropriate action that will continue to improve safety and security for officers and inmates inside our facilities,” Carney said.