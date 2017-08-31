Zeoli Show Log 08.31.17

3:09 pm-Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez allegedly starting taking bribes from a wealthy donor shortly after he entered the Senate in 2006
3:29 pm-Former FBI Director James Comey started to draft a statement exonerating Hillary Clinton in the bureau’s investigation into her use of a private email server before the FBI interviewed her
3:50 pm- Who could step up and replace NJ Senator Bob Menendez?
4:05 pm- Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s rare kind words for President Trump have Democrats in an uproar
4:09 pm- Did you see Politico’s odd cartoon about Hurricane Harvey?
4:28 pm-President Trump is expected to announce plans to end the Obama administration program that gave a deportation reprieve to hundreds of thousands of young illegal immigrants.
5:08 pm-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie slammed Sen. Ted Cruz over what he said was the Texas Republican’s double standard in opposing Super-storm Sandy relief but requesting federal aid for Texas after Hurricane Harvey.
5:24 pm-Maxine Waters issued a stern point of view on Sunday after it was announced that President Donald Trump pardoned former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.