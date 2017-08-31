Two South Jersey Health Care Systems Are Merging

CAMDEN, NJ (CBS) — Cooper University Health Care is acquiring three New Jersey hospitals now owned by Michigan-based Trinity Health, a national Catholic health system with a major presence in South Jersey and Trenton.

The sale price was not disclosed in a press release from Cooper, but the deal includes Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden, the Lourdes Medical Center in Willingboro, and St. Francis Hospital in Trenton.

Cooper chairman George Norcross is quoted in the release as saying, “This agreement will bring together health care providers from across south and central New Jersey, allowing it to dramatically expand access to the high quality of care for thousands of new patients. Since its founding 130 years ago, Cooper has always been committed to providing the best care possible for its community. With this announcement, the size of our community may expand, but the high quality of care will remain the same.”

The new entity will employ more than 12,000 people and manage close to 1400 hundred beds, making it the largest care provider in South Jersey and the fourth largest in the state, with combined assets approaching $2 billion.

All the hospitals will retain their names and community missions.

The deal still requires state and federal approval.