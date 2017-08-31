The Impact Of Telemedicine On Patients With Parkinson’s Disease

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As telemedicine gets more popular in the United States we are starting to receive more information about its impact both good and bad.

According to new study in the Journal Neurology, a virtual house call from a neurologist may be just as effective as having a patient seen in the office when it comes to maintaining quality of care for patients with Parkinson’s disease.

The University of Rochester Medical Center study showed that 98% of patients who had one remote visit found the experience pleasant and they were able to get necessary information from the neurologist.

An example where this could be a big help is with patients who have Parkinson’s living in nursing homes. There is no doubt that if used properly, telemedicine can have a huge impact.