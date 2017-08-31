Six Flags Great Adventure To Debut DC Super Hero Themed Ride

Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

JACKSON, N.J. (CBS) –– Six flags is working on a new ride but you’ll have to wait until next summer to give it a try.

The CYBORG Cyber Spin is inspired by the DC super heroes and the movement of a gyroscope.

The CYBORG takes anti-gravity daredevils up to 70 feet in the air and rotates forward, backwards, and sideways at the same time.

Six Flags officials say the ride is the first of its kind in North America.

The ride is expected to debut in late Spring of 2018.

 

