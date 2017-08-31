Play-By-Play Man JP Dellacamera Talks Union And U.S. National Team

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — He’s one of the longest tenured members of the Philadelphia Union, but he’s not on the field.
Play-by-play voice of the Union JP Dellacamera is our guest on the KYW Philly Soccer Show.
KYW’s Greg Orlandini and Philly Soccer Soccer Page writer Mike Servedio talk with the veteran announcer about Union. He talks about how this year has been a tough one, with the team’s up and down play a source of frustration for the fans. He also brings up some of the positives from this season so far, including Andre Blake’s fantastic play in goal, CJ Sapong’s career year, and the emergence of Jack Elliott as a rookie of the year candidate.
Greg and Mike also talk with JP about the US National Team, as they face Costa Rica and Honduras in World Cup qualifiers.