Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Official Save Endangered Northern Flying Squirrel From Hawk

Filed Under: Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lower Southampton Township officials have a new four-legged member, after a daring rescue.

Officials reportedly found a northern flying squirrel, which is an endangered species in Pennsylvania, in a parking lot as a hawk was hovering over it.

NYC Officer Accidentally Shoots US Marshal In New Jersey

The hawk dropped the squirrel and attempted to get it back when Lower Southampton Township official intervened and scooped up the squirrel.

Officials have given the newly found squirrel the name Rocky.

The northern flying squirrel is a priority species in the state’s Wildlife Action Plan and it’s protected under the Game and Wildlife Code.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hurricane Harvey
#CBS3Summerfest
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch