Official Save Endangered Northern Flying Squirrel From Hawk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lower Southampton Township officials have a new four-legged member, after a daring rescue.
Officials reportedly found a northern flying squirrel, which is an endangered species in Pennsylvania, in a parking lot as a hawk was hovering over it.
The hawk dropped the squirrel and attempted to get it back when Lower Southampton Township official intervened and scooped up the squirrel.
Officials have given the newly found squirrel the name Rocky.
The northern flying squirrel is a priority species in the state’s Wildlife Action Plan and it’s protected under the Game and Wildlife Code.