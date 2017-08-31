Mexico City Airport Unveils Capsule Hotel

MEXICO CITY (CBS) –– One of Mexico’s biggest airports is giving travelers a small reason to spend the night.
You can now find a capsule hotel at Terminal 1 of the Mexico City International Airport.
The six-by-three foot capsule can be rented for short periods of time.
You can rent one out if you are waiting during a layover or even for a full night.
Each pod is equipped with a TV, a safe, Wi-Fi, and USB charging ports.
This is the country’s first capsule hotel.