Center City Hair Salon Donating Proceeds To Harvey Relief

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A hair salon in Center City is cutting hair for Houston.
At the Andre Richard Salon, stylists are primping with a purpose.
“We can’t just pack our stuff and go there to volunteer, but we can do a lot with our two hands here,” said owner Drea Richard.
Richard promised to donate every penny from salon services between the hours of 2 and 5 to the Harvey relief efforts.
It’s a gesture that touched the heart of a customer, and Texas native, named Nicole.
“I was very pleasantly surprised, being from Austin, to find out that all the proceeds today are going to relief. That was actually really cool,” she said.
Stylist Kate Curran is working for free and couldn’t be happier about it.
“It’s just nice to be able to do something. You know, real life goes on here. This is the little that we can do,” said Curran.
And, she says, it’s nice to work in a place that cares so much about doing the right thing.