Sources: ATF Finds Hand Grenade, Explosive Material Inside Chester County Home

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—The ATF is investigating in Chester County after authorities find a hand grenade and explosive material inside at home on Thursday night, according to CBS3 sources.
It happened in the 600 block of Brecknock Drive in Uwchlan Twp.
Sources say authorities were called to the home after a man reported to his probation officer with what appeared to be chemical burns on his arms.
The bomb squad, ATF and local authorities searched the home.
Sources confirm a hand grenade and explosive material were found.
Neighbors were told to shelter in place as authorities conducted their investigation.
No injuries were reported.
No further details are available at this time.