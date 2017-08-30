Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims  | Foster Pets Displaced By Storm | PHOTOS

Philadelphia School District Trains Employees To Better Help Immigrant Students

By Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Employees in Philadelphia schools are being trained to help the thousands of immigrant students feel secure.

Immigrant students can have very real fears: Will someone come to the school and try to deport them?

Every school-based employee in the district this year is being trained on how to support immigrant students – from helping them feel safe in the school building to communicating with parents who may not speak English. Superintendent William Hite says one thing should be made clear.

“ICE just cannot walk into a school and take children out,” said Hite.

Hite says it has not happened in Philadelphia — but says unless there’s a warrant or court order, school staffers are trained not to give names or addresses to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“We don’t provide any student information to anyone, for any of our students,” said Hite.

The training followed a district town hall meeting and calls from city council members.

