Philadelphia Files Lawsuit Against AG Sessions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The City of Philadelphia has filed a federal lawsuit against Attorney General Jeff Sessions to keep him from imposing new requirements on grants to the police department.
Last month, Sessions announced that cities seeking Justice Assistance, or JAG, grants would have to meet two new conditions: to give federal immigration agents 48 hours notice before releasing certain prisoners and allow those agents unfettered access to city prisons to interview inmates. This on top of requiring Philadelphia to certify it co-operates with the agents.
City Solicitor Sozi Tulante went along with the certification but he says these new rules cross a line.
“They’re entitled to disagree with how we manage things in the city of Philadelphia. What they cannot do is make up rules beyond the directive of congress in order to coerce to change how we handle things locally,” said Tulante.
Tulante is asking the court to say all three conditions are unlawful. The city received $1.6 million from JAG last year. It’s applying this year but won’t include the new conditions in its application.