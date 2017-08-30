Parents Wrap Infant In Trash Bag To Keep Baby Dry During Harvey Rainfall

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CBS) — Texas residents are coming together to get through floodwaters as more dramatic rescues are taking place.
Harvey Death Toll Rises To 21 As Over 30,000 Remain In Shelters Across Texas
Parents wrapped their infant in a trash bag to keep their baby dry during torrential rainfall.
In Port Arthur, Texas, people used speed boats to carry folks from their flooded homes.
After a record rainfall of 40 inches, officials say the only way to get into Port Arthur is either by boat or dump truck.