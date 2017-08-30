NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Parents Wrap Infant In Trash Bag To Keep Baby Dry During Harvey Rainfall

PORT ARTHUR, Texas (CBS) — Texas residents are coming together to get through floodwaters as more dramatic rescues are taking place.

Parents wrapped their infant in a trash bag to keep their baby dry during torrential rainfall.

In Port Arthur, Texas, people used speed boats to carry folks from their flooded homes.

After a record rainfall of 40 inches, officials say the only way to get into Port Arthur is either by boat or dump truck.

