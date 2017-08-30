NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Officials: Man Hospitalized For Leg Injury After Being Struck By School Bus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a person was struck by a school bus in New Castle County on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a 60-year-old man suffered a leg injury after a Brandywine School District bus hit him in Wilmington.

The incident happened at 4:06 p.m. when police and medics responded to the call of pedestrian struck by a school bus at the intersection of Miller Road and West 34th Street.

The man was flown to Christiana Hospital for treatment.

Five students were on the bus at the time but they were not injured.

The school bus remained on the scene.

