Man Ordered To Pay Airline Nearly $100,000 For Disruptive Behavior That Forced Flight To Turn Around

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey man is reportedly ordered to pay an airline nearly $100,000 after a flight had to turn around because of his disruptive behavior.
According to NJ.com, a federal judge ruled James August must pay Hawaiian Airlines $97,817 for the cost of a replacement flight.
18-Month-Old Daughter Found Clinging To Drowned Mother In Harvey Floodwaters
Last year, a Hawaiian Airlines flight had to turn around and land in Honolulu due to August’s disruptive behavior.
According to the report, August was sentenced to three years’ probation in February after admitting to interfering with the flight.
Sleeping In A Cold Room Is Healthier, Scientists Say
August reportedly threatened his girlfriend, her children, passengers and the crew on the flight.
The plane was originally flying non-stop to New York when the incident occurred.