2 Teens Charged With Throwing Large Rocks, Damaging Vehicles On Highway

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police have charged two teenagers accused of throwing large rocks that damaged vehicles traveling on the Atlantic City Expressway, including incidents that left two people injured.
Officials said Wednesday that the 14-year-olds, a boy and a girl, are responsible for smashing as many as 10 windshields over the past two months on a stretch of the roadway in Winslow Township. They face numerous charges, including aggravated assault and criminal mischief.
The two teens were arrested Friday. That came shortly after witnesses reported seeing two people gathering rocks in Winslow.
The teens are being held in a youth detention center. Their names were not released due to their age.
One Comment
Where are the parent of this punks?