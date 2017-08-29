US Census Bureau Says Philadelphia Drops Rank Atop Largest Cities List

Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

By Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Houston remain atop the news, we’ve learned that the city is the fourth largest even though many thought that was where Philadelphia ranked.

Philadelphia is ranked number 6 according to Amel Toukabri, a demographer with the U.S. Census Bureau.

“It’s based on the population estimates for your city so we usually compare the population for this year compared to last year,” she said.

We used to be higher on the list, but with just over a million and a half people in the city we lost our number 5 ranking to Phoenix.

Number one is New York City with over 8.5 million people, and the last city on the ranking is Wichita, Kansas.

