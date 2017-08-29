Police: Man Secretly Records Girlfriend’s Young Daughters Showering

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is accused of secretly recording his girlfriend’s young daughters while they were in the shower.

Police say 37-year-old Roger Wallach, of the 1200 block of Fuller Street, would secretly record the 10 and 11-year-old girls in the bathroom and showering.

According to police, the mother came across the deleted videos on his phone while he was giving his 2-month-old son a bath in the home they shared.

The woman told police that Wallach, who she had been dating for seven months, could be seen in the videos setting up the phone to record and then walking out of the bathroom. She said that her daughters were naked in the videos and the date stamp showed they were recorded this month.

The woman said she confronted Wallach about the videos and he started to apologize and cry.

Police say Wallach admitted to recording the young girls beginning last month. He allegedly told police he recorded approximately five videos.

According to police, he said he did not hide the phone but the girls didn’t know they were being recorded.

Both girls have denied that Wallach physically touched them in a sexual manner, but the 11-year-old told police that Wallach asked to use the bathroom before she would shower.

Wallach has been charged with sexual abuse, corruption of minors, contact with a minor and invasion of privacy.