NAACP Monitoring Government Assistance In Houston To Make Sure Resources ‘Don’t Skip Neighborhoods’

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — NAACP interim President Derrick Johnson says his organization will carefully monitor government assistance in Houston and other areas to ensure minority neighborhoods get adequate resources following Harvey’s destruction in the Gulf Coast.

Johnson says the NAACP’s goal will be “to ensure that resources directed from the federal government don’t skip neighborhoods.”

Johnson told the National Press Club Tuesday that he met with officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency earlier in the day. He says the NAACP has a responsibility to make sure “equity is at the table” during recovery efforts, noting that minority neighborhoods suffered disproportionately during Hurricane Katrina.

Johnson is the former president of the Mississippi State Conference NAACP. He says Katrina shows “it is critically important for the association to ensure that the recovery is equitable.”

President Donald Trump got a first-hand look at the wrath of Harvey as he arrived in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon for briefings on the storm and the on-going emergency response.

This is the first natural disaster Trump has had to contend with since taking office.

Early estimates put the rebuilding cost at $40 billion and counting.

