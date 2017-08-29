Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments | How To Help Harvey Victims 

Officials: Impostors Posing As Gloucester County Employees Via Phone Scam

Filed Under: Gloucester County, Phone Scam

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Gloucester County officials are warning residents Tuesday about a phone scam involving impostors pretending to be county employees.

The Gloucester County administration, along with the County Office of Consumer Protection, urge residents not to give information to anyone posing as a county employee during these calls, unless the calls are initiated by the residents.

“No one in county government makes random calls to residents to ask personal information, nor is the county currently involved in any program that would require a resident to give this information,” Freeholder Director Robert Damminger said.

Freeholder Lyman Barnes, the freeholder liaison to the Office of Consumer Protection, said, “If this happens to you, just hang-up and if the calls persist, call the local police department.”

Residents can contact the Office of Consumer Protection at 856-384-6855 for help on these potential calls.

