Former Chester County Teacher Charged With Having Sex With Student

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A former Chester County teacher is accused of having sex with a student.
Investigators say 38-year-old Melissa Bonkoski had been previously arrested for having inappropriate contact with a 16-year-old student but has now been arrested for having sex with the student.
According to court documents, Bonkoski, who was a science teacher and softball coach at Owen J. Roberts High School, would communicate with the 16-year-old using a “burner” phone.
Detectives say Bonkoski would pick up the teen from work and the two would allegedly have “make-out” sessions in her car. The teen told police he was afraid he would stop getting rides if he stopped kissing Bonkoski.
Bonkoski allegedly invited the victim to her house where she discussed having oral sex with him and they eventually had sex, according to court documents.
The teen told detectives he tried to cut things off but Bonkoski kept texting him, and his girlfriend eventually found the text messages, leading to Bonkoski’s arrest.
Bonkoski resigned from her position at the school during the investigation.