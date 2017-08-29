A Call To Save EPA From Trump Administration’s Budget Axe

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Local environmental advocates are sounding the alarm about big cuts to EPA programs contained in President Trump’s proposed budget.
In a newly released report, the PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center contends the proposed budget reductions could threaten decades of progress made in reducing pollution along the Delaware River watershed.
Penn Environment’s Stephanie Wein says water-related programs directly run by the EPA would be slashed and support of local communities would be dramatically reduced.
“Many federal grants from the EPA would be slashed by 30 percent or more, making it difficult for already cash-strapped local governments to do their jobs…and it would delay important, locally-led cleanup efforts.”
The release of the report comes as Congress prepares to debate and vote on the Presidents budget.
Congressman Dwight Evans says he’ll fight to keep EPA funding intact.
“Look, water is not partisan and the reality of it is we all need water.”
The Trump administration is looking to reduce the EPA’s budget to around $5.5 billion its lowest level in 40 years.