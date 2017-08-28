Hurricane Harvey: Latest Developments

Zuckerberg, Wife Announce Birth Of Second Daughter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mark Zuckerberg and his wife have welcomed another daughter into the world.

Zuckerberg announced on Facebook his wife, Priscilla Chan, recently gave birth to their daughter August.

“Childhood is magical. You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation,” Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to his new daughter.

Their first daughter, Max, was born in November 2015.

The Facebook CEO is taking two months paternity leave with August’s birth.

