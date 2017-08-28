Senator Toomey: President Hasn’t Been Effective Spokesman For His Agenda

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Congress heads back to work after the Labor Day holiday and that means addressing President Donald Trump’s agenda. U.S. Senator to Pennsylvania, Pat Toomey, told Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT, that there is a frustration that the President is not making it any easier to get that agenda accomplished.

“I want to roll back regulation, I want to repeal Obamacare, I want to do tax reform. It’s much easier to do that if you have a President who has very broad support among the American people. (He) goes out and makes the case persuasively to the American people for why we need these things, why this particular bill is the right way to go, why we need the votes of their congressman, and I will tell you, I think the President has gotten off message too often, and hasn’t been able to be an effective spokesman for his own agenda.”

Several of Toomey’s Republican colleagues appear to comment on whatever the issue may be of the day surrounding the President, such as pardoning former county sheriff Joe Arpaio from Arizona, or criticizing the President’s comments that he made after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Toomey says he doesn’t feel like its his job to give a running commentary on the President’s tweets or anything he might say or do.

“Occasionally I think it does rise to a level of importance or a level of relevance to me that I will make my opinions clear, sometimes its in support of what the President has done and sometimes I think critical. but the way I see my job is, there are a few big things we’ve got to get accomplished. I’m willing to work with this administration at the end of the day. If we send this President a repeal of Obamacare, if we send him a tax reform that will really, really encourage economic growth, the President will sign it. So that’s what’s important to me. I want to get things done.”

Toomey will take questions during a town hall event in Bethlehem, Lehigh County Thursday night. The event will be at the local PBS affiliate.