Police: 2 Teens Arrested For Throwing Rocks At 10 Cars On AC Expressway

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)—Two teenagers were arrested after police say they damaged 10 vehicles by throwing rocks off an overpass on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Police say 10 cars were struck from July 9 through Aug. 23. in the area of milepost 40 through 41 of the Atlantic City Expressway westbound, in Winslow Twp, Camden County. All vehicles sustained smashed windshields and two victims sustained minor injuries, authorities say.
According to the Winslow Township Police Department, the teens were throwing the rocks where Kali Drive ends at the Atlantic City Expressway. Police say it’s separated by a guardrail and an approximate 40-feet of berm, which was determined to be the area where the suspects were throwing the rocks.
On Aug. 25, the suspects were observed on surveillance video gathering rocks in a bucket near Kali Drive. Police say they immediately responded and arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl at the scene.
The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is charging the teens with ten counts of criminal mischief, nine counts of interference with transportation, nine counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, nine counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of aggravated assault.
The juveniles were lodged in the Camden County Juvenile Detention Center.