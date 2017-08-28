Police: Woman Attacked, Robbed On Her Way Home From Work

HATFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS)—Police in Hatfield Township are searching for two suspects who allegedly assaulted and robbed a woman on her way home from work last week.
It happened on Aug. 25 around 10:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Penn Street in Hatfield Township.
The victim told police that she was walking home from work alone when she was suddenly attacked from behind by two men.
Police say the victim was thrown to the ground and then robbed.
The suspects are described as men in their 20s or 30s, wearing all dark clothing.
The victim was transported to Abington-Lansdale Hospital where she received medical treatment and was released.
The Hatfield Township Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have any information to call police at 215-855-0903.