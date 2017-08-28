Amazon’s Takeover Of Whole Foods Complete; Mixed Reaction From Shoppers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Shoppers at Whole Foods Market at at 21st Street and Pennsylvania Avenue had mixed reactions to Amazon gobbling it up. The online giant’s takeover of the grocer closed Monday, and its first order of business was making some items more affordable.

As customer Sandy came out munching on some chicken from the ready-to-go eats section, she saw some lower prices on best-selling staples, mostly the natural and organic stuff, especially in the produce, meat and fish sections.

“If Amazon stays to their word and drops the prices in exchange for accessibility, I think, ultimately, it will be a good thing,” she said.

Marissa was not moved by her trip to the store.

‘”Is it part of world domination? I mean, I don’t know,” she said.

Another shopper, Karen, noting the chain’s “Whole Paycheck” image, says she will monitor how long the lower prices last.

“I think in the end the consumer does not make out,” she said. “They’ll get you with lower prices in the beginning. But once there’s no competition, there’s nowhere else to go. Then who do you go to?”

The company aims to make Amazon Prime the rewards program for Whole Foods customers, and offer members special discounts. Beyond organic avocados, salmon and kale, Amazon Lockers will be available in select locations. Customers can have products shipped from Amazon.com to their local Whole Foods store for pick up or send on-line returns back to Amazon.