Police Search For Missing Delaware Woman

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Police are searching for a woman who went missing in Newark, Delaware.
Authorities say a family member last made contact with 47-year-old Tammy Bricker around 7:30 a.m. Sunday at her home in the 900 block of Elkton Road. Bricker was also reportedly seen at the Home Depot along the 1000 block of Suburban Drive a few hours later.
Police say there is real concern for Bricker because she suffers from an undisclosed medical condition.
Bricker is described as a white female, 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 140 lbs. She may be wearing a long white dress with dark stripes and polka dots.
Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Bricker is asked to call the Newark Police Department at 302-366-7111.