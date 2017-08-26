Darts Of War Takes Aim At Family Fun In South Jersey

WASHINGTON TWP, NJ (CBS) — The moment has arrived for a camo-clad, bunker-filled battlefield of a business called Darts of War.

“It’s a place for kids to come and play essentially Nerf wars,” says Neidig of Gloucester Twp. who owns the business with his wife Christy thanks to inspiration from their children.

“My husband was with my boys and they were online and they saw an indoor Nerf arena in Colorado, and he said I can do that,” says Christy Neidig.

A year ago the couple put the business plan in motion collecting hundreds of Nerf-style foam dart guns and identifying a location on the Black Horse Pike in Turnersville that used to be an indoor playground.

At Darts of War kids and adults can plan in teams and shoot darts at each other with various styles of toy guns in battle ground made up of bunkers, walls, tubes and even a Humvee.

Hundreds of people came out Friday and Saturday for opening weekend.

You can sign up as a group or party, or come as a walk-in to hop on a team.

“They give you the full face mask, the full modified gun, all the darts and they keep trying to change up the games every 5-10 minutes so you’re not just running around with one gun in your hand,” says Christy Neidig.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/dartsofwar/