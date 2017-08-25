NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 08.25.17

By Rich Zeoli

3:03 pm- President Trump and Texas brace for Hurricane Harvey

3:08 pm-  President Trump has been taking on some of his own party members

3:24 pm- An ANTIFA group is launching a new cell in Philadelphia, with support from the “alt-left” alternative media.

3:50 pm- Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Thursday formally introduced a new $4 billion bridge named for his late father.

4:01 pm- A small group of Black Lives Matter activists protested on Thursday outside the home of the Philly police officer who shot David Jones in June.

4:22 pm- Part of the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge opens Friday night and will replace the aging Tappan Zee Bridge over the Hudson River.

4:41 pm-The New York Times wrote that Gary Cohn, who serves as the president’s chief economic adviser, “seriously considered resigning” from his post and had prepared a resignation letter that he ultimately did not send. 

5 :11 pm- Nancy Pelosi does not understand free speech that well!

5:23 pm- A former tennis player and sports commentator said he was humiliated when ESPN fired him over a comment he made earlier this year that was misunderstood.

 

 

 

 

