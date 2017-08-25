Zach Ertz: Talking Stability With The Eagles and Posing Naked

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Eagles pre-season is about to wrap up and tight end Zach Ertz is happy with how things have gone so far this year, saying everyone truly gets along, there is much more stability within the organization, and adding to that stability, a long-term quarterback.

“When I first came here it was just quarterback after quarterback after quarterback. You had to learn how each & every one of them saw the game, but now I am very happy with where we’re at, happy with Carson (Wentz), thrilled he’s our quarterback and excited to play with him this year.”

Zach and his wife Julie recently posed naked in ESPN The Magazine’s Body Issue 2017. Ertz told Chris Stigall on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that at the beginning of the shoot it was awkward with a lot of people around.

“The first couple of minutes you’re like, well this is kind of awkward, and in between shoots they rush a robe onto you so you’re not just sitting there naked. After a couple of minutes you’re like, well I’m here now, let’s just get this going and get it over with.”

Ertz says there’s not been a lot of trash talk from his teammates about the shoot mainly because his wife is there, and they’re trying to be respectful.