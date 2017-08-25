Wilmington Police: Residents Urged To Stay Inside After Suspect Fires At Officers

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—Residents in Wilmington, Delaware are urged to stay inside their homes as police attempt arrest an armed man on Friday morning.
Police say around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Tulip and Scott Streets they observed a suspicious black male and approached to investigate.
That’s when the suspect fired several gunshots at officers before fleeing, police said.
The area around the shooting remains heavily secured.
Neighbors and residents in the area are urged to remain inside their homes until the situation has been resolved.