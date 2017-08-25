Wilmington Police: Residents Urged To Stay Inside After Suspect Fires At Officers

Filed Under: Crime, Delaware, Police, shooting, Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS)—Residents in Wilmington, Delaware are urged to stay inside their homes as police attempt arrest an armed man on Friday morning.

Police say around 10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Tulip and Scott Streets they observed a suspicious black male and approached to investigate.

That’s when the suspect fired several gunshots at officers before fleeing, police said.

The area around the shooting remains heavily secured.

Neighbors and residents in the area are urged to remain inside their homes until the situation has been resolved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Small Hotel Getaway
Eclipse 2017
#CBS3Summerfest

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch