Top Counter-Terrorism Adviser Sebastian Gorka Resigns From White House

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Sebastian Gorka has resigned from his position as a top counter-terrorism adviser to President Donald Trump, a White House official tells CNN.
Gorka was also a member of the White House’s Strategic Initiatives Group, which he described as a focal point for task forces collaborating with people outside government. His resignation adds to a long list of high-profile departures from the White House, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer.
The Federalist first reported Gorka’s resignation.
