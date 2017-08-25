Top Counter-Terrorism Adviser Sebastian Gorka Resigns From White House

WASHINGTON (CNN) — Sebastian Gorka has resigned from his position as a top counter-terrorism adviser to President Donald Trump, a White House official tells CNN.

Trump Pardons Ex-Sheriff Convicted Of Defying Judge’s Order

Gorka was also a member of the White House’s Strategic Initiatives Group, which he described as a focal point for task forces collaborating with people outside government. His resignation adds to a long list of high-profile departures from the White House, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus and press secretary Sean Spicer.

The Federalist first reported Gorka’s resignation.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

 

