Report: Diet, Exercise Help Diabetics Maintain Normal Lifestyle

By Dr. Brian McDonough, Medical Editor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a time when people with diabetes were handled with so-called kid gloves.

The thought at the time was these people were suffering from a metabolic issue and should not exercise too much and need to be particularly careful about injury and other issues. But we have learned over time that a normal lifestyle is the best for patients with diabetes.

In fact one of the key things we have learned is that maintaining a healthy weight and exercising may be one of the best defenses in the battle against the condition.

According to report in the Journal of the American Medical Association, a high amount of exercise and intensity along with a diet plan can actually result in reduction in blood glucose levels among people with Type II or adult onset diabetes.

Many of these patients were able to come off the chronic medications they were taking to treat their diabetes.

It is very important to continue to encourage exercise and not to give up if you have been diagnosed with the condition.