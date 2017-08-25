Police: Psychic Scammed Man Out Of $147,700, Claimed He Had Eight Evil Spirits

GALLOWAY TWP, N.J. (CBS)—Two people have been arrested after police say they scammed a senior citizen out of $147,700 for psychic services that would allegedly eradicate evil spirits.

Police in Galloway Twp. say they were contacted by a senior citizen who lived in Waretown, NJ, after believed he was being scammed by the psychic.

The victim told police he was visiting a woman named “Kim” who operates Village Psychic in Smithville, NJ.

Upon meeting “Kim”, the victim was apparently offered treatments that would “cleanse his soul” and “allow him to live in peace.” The first visit cost $5,000.

Police say the psychic recommend a 14-step Chakra program for the victim because he had eight evil spirits that could only be eradicated by the program. The program would cost the victim about $10,500 per step.

According to police, the psychic exploited information that she learned about the victim’s unpleasant childhood. The psychic also predicted further torment in his life and afterlife if he didn’t complete the program.

The victim did later agree to the program, paying a total of $147,700 to the psychic.

Police say the victim transferred the money from his checking account into the account of the psychic’s son. Police say he ran a car business called Frank’s Classic Carz in Ventnor, NJ.

The victim was told not to tell anyone about the about their arrangement or more evil spirits would need to be cleansed. The victim was told to tell bank tellers that he was buying a car.

Investigators did interview the psychic and her son, who claimed that the transfer of money was for a car, and not for a soul cleaning program.

Authorities later arrested Sally “Kim” Wando, 49, of Galloway Twp. and Frank Marco, 24, of Ventnor, NJ, on charges of second-degree theft by deception, conspiracy to commit theft.

Both have been released on a summons pending a court hearing.

Police have not said if there were more victims.

Authorities urged anyone with any information to call police at 609-652-3705.