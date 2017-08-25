Phillies Continue Homestand Against Cubs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies will continue their ten-game homestand tonight as they welcome the defending champion Chicago Cubs to Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies just lost three out of four to the Marlins to start this homestand. Yesterday, the Phils blew an 8-3 lead to Miami, eventually losing 9-8.

Rhys Hoskins had another big game in defeat, homering again and knocking in three more runs. In his first 15 MLB games, Hoskins now has eight home runs (tying an MLB record) and 19 runs batted in. Actually all that production has come in the last 12 games because Hoskins did not have a homer nor an RBI in his first three games in the big leagues.

Jerad Eickhoff will be on the mound tonight for the Phillies. The right-hander is 3-7 with a 4.46 ERA. His last start came Saturday in San Francisco and he got a no-decision, allowing four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

The Cubs will counter on the mound with veteran left-hander Jose Quintana. Acquired in a mid-season trade from the White Sox, Quintana is 8-10 overall this season with a 4.27 ERA. In seven starts with the Cubs, he is 4-2 with a 3.73 ERA.

Phillies this afternoon got Daniel Nava back as he was reinstated from the 10-day DL. He had been sidelined by a back strain.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Marshall Harris of Comcast Sportsnet about the Phils, Hoskins and some key prospects trying out other positions at Triple-A.