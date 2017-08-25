Philly FOP Wants Names Of Officers Involved In Shootings To Be Withheld

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A day after Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside of the home of a Philadelphia officer involved in a fatal shooting, a police union has challenged a judge to stop the city from releasing the names of officers involved in such incidents.

Back in June, 30-year-old David Jones was killed by police when he was stopped by officers on his dirt bike. Jones was stopped by an officer for allegedly driving recklessly on the street.

Police say Pownall got out and began to frisk Jones on the bike when he felt a gun inside of his waistband and jumped back. Pownall drew his weapon and says Jones pulled away from him and grabbed for the gun.

Police ID Officer Who Fatally Shot Man On Dirt Bike

Police have said that Jones was killed after he removed a handgun from his waistband and then attempted to flee following a struggle with Pownall. But a man who said he witnessed the shooting, said Jones never brandished the weapon.

On Thursday night, protesters gathered outside of Pownall’s home. They want Pownall to be charged in Jones’ death.

“I thank the Philadelphia Police officers who peacefully defused last night’s event. There are many Philadelphians and officers who are productively working to build police-community trust, including pushing for transparency and reform which Commissioner Ross and I both agree must continue. What happened last night did nothing to move those efforts forward,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.

Activists Want Broader Probe Of Man Shot In Back By Police

Following the protest, FOP#5 went to court on Friday to seek a temporary restraining order and an injunction to stop the release of officers names involved in officer-involved shootings.

During Friday’s hearing, a judge ruled the police union will have 72 hours to challenge the release of officers’ names involved in shootings before they are released to the public. This court order is only in effect until a full hearing is held on the matter which is set for September.

Officer Pownall remains on administrative leave.