Ex-Philly Narcotics Officer Pleads Guilty To Swapping Drugs For Sex

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Philadelphia police officer, once assigned to a federal drug task force, has pleaded guilty to a charge of swapping heroin for sex. The 50-year old defendant, on the force 21-years, remains free on bail, and will be sentenced in December.

The plea agreement in the case of former officer Stanley Davis, details liaisons with two women, both of whom he met on the streets of Kensington, while assigned to an FBI task force fighting the opioid epidemic.

“He approached them, ostensibly, to gain information on drug trafficking activity,” said Federal prosecutor Robert Livermore. “They exchanged phone numbers, and from there, they started exchanging text messages.”

Livermore says it was Davis who brought up the sexual topics. Then, there were separate hookups with the women, identified as “witness #1 and witness #2.” Davis admits to sexual encounters in exchange for bags of heroin, or snorting heroin and smoking crack cocaine. They happened both in New Jersey motel rooms and his police-assigned vehicle.

“We’ve all done bad and stupid things, this was just more stupid than others,” said defense attorney Jack McMahon. “But I don’t think that should define Stan Davis. He was a decorated police officer that made some serious mistakes.”

McMahon says what happened “is not his real nature,” and Davis regrets his actions. Davis pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of a controlled substance – heroin – for which he faces up to 20 years in prison. Davis abruptly retired in May, after federal authorities alerted the Philadelphia Police Department about their investigation.

Although it was not part of the plea arrangement, the feds came on the case after one of the women was involved in a fatal, one-car crash which claimed the life of her 90-year old grandmother. There were reports that suggested she was high, at the time of the accident, which lead to Davis. He was not charged in connection with that incident.