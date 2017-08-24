Temple Student Stages Workshop On Emergency Use Of Narcan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Temple University junior stages and informal workshop on Thursday afternoon on how to administer lifesaving Narcan to the victim of a drug overdose.

Twenty-year-old Nora Wilson of Collingswood, NJ stood on the grassy space outside the Tyler School of Art on Temple’s campus Thursday afternoon promoting her life-saving mission to about a dozen students.

“I just wanted this to be more of like a peer meeting. This was more just for me to tell friends just to show people like, you know, I’ve lost friends and I just thought, this is easy, and I’ll teach a couple people and I put it in a Temple Facebook group,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who generally carries a dose or two of Narcan with her for drug overdose emergencies, encouraged her student listeners to do the same.

Wilson says she got her training online, but says there are several places to learn how to administer the antidote.

So far, she says, she’s never had to give it to someone.

“I hope I don’t have to. But if I do, I am glad that I know what to do and hope it can help,” said Wilson.