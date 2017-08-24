NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

By Jay Lloyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– It was only the last century when family outings were called, “Sunday Drives.”

We only had one relative who owned a car. So the Sunday drive was special, especially riding in the “Rumble Seat.” In the 1930’s and 40’s some cars were equipped with a seat where the trunk should be. That’s where the kids rode. It was a thrill.

rumble seat 2 Sunday Drive Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

We never went for more than a 3 hour round trip. We went on Sundays and always avoided the shore traffic. Although in those days there weren’t many cars or roads. So, where are the best bets for a Sunday Drive today in the Philly area? I really like heading out to Pennsylvania Dutch country.

buggy Sunday Drive Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

Try route 23.Traffic is light, the scenery is uniquely rooted in a less hurried era, and now as then, the kids will know, there’ll be a roadside ice cream stop. Then there’s a scenic ramble along the Delaware on River Road to shop in New Hope and stop at Lumberville for a couples’ brunch at the riverside Black Bass Hotel. Sorry, no rumble seats today. But maybe a cousin with a convertible.

new hope street Sunday Drive Getaway

Credit: Jay Lloyd

 

