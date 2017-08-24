Stockton University Temporarily Removes Bust Of Slave Owner

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS)–The controversy surrounding confederate statues and monuments has triggered changes at Stockton University in Galloway Township, NJ.
A bust of Richard Stockton — who was a slave owner — has been temporarily removed from its display case in the school’s library.
“As you are probably aware, Richard Stockton was a signer of the Declaration of Independence. What you may not realize is that he was also a slave owner. Further, he was a controversial figure in his time,” said the university in a letter to the students.
It will, however, be included in a new exhibit in the library.
“Stockton University’s mission is to develop engaged and effective citizens with a commitment to life-long learning and the capacity to adapt to change in a multi-cultural, interdependent world,” said the university. “This mission affords us the unique responsibility to provide an opportunity for our students to learn about the facts surrounding Richard Stockton’s place in American history as well as in Stockton’s history.”
The school says that exhibit will teach students and promote dialogue about Stockton, a man the school calls a controversial figure.