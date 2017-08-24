Philadelphia Zoo Celebrates Gorilla’s 1st Birthday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was a very special day at the Philadelphia Zoo as visitors and staff members celebrated the first birthday of an adorable ape.

“She’s the first gorilla baby born here in well over 20 years, so it’s kind of a big deal for us,” said primate keeper Chris Oberlin.

Oberlin says the only thing better than watching Amani eat birthday cake is when he gets to play with the curious little creature.

“It’s about as much fun as you can imagine, as long as the mom is OK with it. It’s entirely up to her,” said Oberlin.

After cake, Amani did some climbing in the enclosure. Zoo guests Michelle and her daughter had a great spot to watch along the glass.

“I think it’s an amazing experience for all the kids to see and get up close and personal,” said Michelle. “I liked that they were all as a family together.”

And another party is on the horizon as Amani’s half-brother Ajabu will be turning one in about 10 months.