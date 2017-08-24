Company Gives Away Free Waffles For National Waffle Day

By Justin Udo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday was National Waffle Day, and to mark the occasion, a local company gave away thousands of free waffles.

The folks at Conshohocken-based Waffatopia are celebrated the day by giving out more than 2,000 free waffles to folks in Center City.

“Being able to provide folks with this, with a handmade treat, is awesome,” said Brian Polizzi with Waffatopia.

For the morning commute, Polizzi and his crew posted up at 17th and JFK, making sure the folks on their way to work got a hearty Belgium waffle to start their day.

For lunch, they moved to Rittenhouse Square, making sure the the folks out enjoying a stroll in the park could snack on a waffle while taking in the day.

Waffatopia’s Brian Polizzi hands out free waffles. (credit: Justin Udo)

All of these free waffles are also helping to spread a message.

“Everybody is getting a little note with their free waffle today: that for orders placed today and tomorrow, one pound of free waffles will be donated to Philabundance, for every order placed at waffletopia.com,” Polizzi said. “So we’re trying everything we can, as a small business, to give back as much as we can.”

If you missed the free waffle giveaways on Thursday, don’t worry, the folks at Waffatopia are also having waffle giveaways at their store in Conshohocken Friday and Saturday.

